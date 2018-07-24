Transcript for Trader Joe's worker who died in hostage standoff was killed by police

On Saturday July 21 at a crossing 130 in the afternoon gene Atkins twenty years of age became involved in an argument. With a seventeen year old female acquaintance and it's certainly secure old grandmother Mary Mattison. During an argument that Mary medicine's residents in the sixty herb block of east 32 street. Acting shot his grandmother and a seventeen year old young woman's. Actions kidnapped a young woman and fled in his grandmother's Toyota camera. Newton area detectives immediately began an investigation into the attempted murder of Mary Mattis and and the kidnapping of the young woman identifying gene Atkins as a suspect in those crimes. Investigation. Has identified during the pursuit. Act inspire his arm in the back window of the vehicle at the pursuing officers. The officers did not return fire during a vehicle pursuit. After pursuing a suspect for approximately fifteen minutes. Second vehicle crashed into a light pole in front traitor Joseph market at between her lock up happening in so early this. An act and act that in his vehicle witnesses reported the observer act instituted the officers. Austin, Texas their vehicle returned fire at that and ran towards the inference of Trader Joe's. Once actions. Once inside act inspire additional rounds of responding officers. Additionally officers surrounded a location. And resources the lawlessness police department's special weapons and tactics team responded in an effort to gain release. Of individuals being held by acting in factory goes. Uniform officers on scene conducting a rescue the young woman was located in front passenger seat that failure Cameron. He's transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wounds or head. By acting. Over the course of approximately three hours several store employees and customers were able to escape from inside the store Eck and is also released others at various times. After three hours of negotiations. Jean acting surrendered. To swat officers. Sadly during this incident 27 year old. Belied at Corrado the assistant manager that's overly Trader Joe's was struck by gunfire and died as result of her injury. From our investigation and we are concerned that when gene Atkins vehicle crashed into the light pole located outside the entrance of traitor Joseph. Individuals inside a market ran towards the front door one of those individuals with miss Corrado. At the same time act in exit at his vehicle and ran towards store's entrance. As he did so witness statements in physical evidence from the scene support. Beckons fired multiple rounds from some money. Semi automatic pistol at the officers. The two Austin police officers who have been pursuing actions returned fire in defense of their lives and protect Atkins from harming other individuals. During that exchange gene Atkins sustains us it through and through gunshot wound to his left arm. I'm sorry to report that we've now determined through art forensic investigation. That one of the officers rounds struck mr. perata as she was being accused I think the market it was a close proximity to Atkins. Ms. Carano ran back into the store and claps behind the manager's desk. She was later carried out by others within the store. Officers moved up. And she was moved to appoint a safety. And treated by the Los has fire department. Tragically. The throat dies result of the gunshot wounds he sustained. Very Madison in the seventeen year old. Young woman who were shot by Atkins remain in critical condition and both are recovering from a gunshot wounds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.