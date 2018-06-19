Transcript for Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers on immigration

The battle over the border making its way to capitol hill this morning. President trump is preparing to meet with Republican lawmakers some of whom say this zero tolerance policy is going too far. Cecilia Vega is back on this this morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. President trump said he doesn't like seeing these images of children in detention centers. He said it's up to Democrats to put a stop to this, even though president trump he himself could bring to this an end. This morning, the white house digging in from attorney general Jeff sessions, no apology and we're doing the right thing, we're taking care of these children they're not being abused. Reporter: The president himself not backing down either. The United States will not be a migrant camp and will not be a refugee holding facility. It won't. Reporter: Pet trump again pushing his false claim that separating children at the border is required by law. A law he says Democrats can fix. I say it's very strongly the Democrats' fault. They're really obstructionists. Reporter: The reality is, there's no law, this is a policy created by his administration, part of his zero tolerance crackdown on illegal immigration. Past administrations allowed families to remain together while their cases were reviewed. It could be a tough deterrent. Reporter: Kirstjen Nielsen bristled when asked if the administration is using these children as pawn. Are you intending to send a message. I find that offensive, no. Have you seen the photos of children in cages. Have you heard the audio clip of these children weigh? I have been to detention centers and again, I'd reference you to our standards and the care provided not just by the homeland security but by the health and human services. Is the image of this country -- That uphold our humanitarian ideals. Reporter: Those very images sparking widespread outrage. All four living first ladies going public with their opposition. Even members of the president's own party firing back. Senator John McCain calling the policy an after front to the decency of the American people and contrary to the principles and values upon which our nation was founded and from Texas, senator Ted Cruz. All these images seeing these children being pulled away from their parents needs to stop. Cecilia Vega with us live. The president heads to the capitol hill today. He does in a closed door meeting with Republicans, that could end this family separation policies. They're fearful that this controversy could come back and hurt them in the midterms. 2,000 children separated from their families. It feels like the fallout on this one is only just beginning. Thank you. This morning, a poll out on this one. Where do Americans stand, Americans oppose it by a 2 to 1 margin. Let's get right to Matthew dowd, in Texas, you heard Cecilia Vega report there, that the president has repeatedly blamed Democrats for this. This zero tolerance policy is something that hissed a a min strags put into place. Bottom line is, is that true? It's categorically false. Totally untrue what she says. The president in 30-second phone call, a meeting could end this crisis. The reason why he doesn't, he wants his wall. He uses the kids right now to get his wall paid for. We heard John McCain, Ted Cruz, here what a democratic senator said in the last 24 hours about lawmakers who have not tried to stop this, listen. I hate to call them what they are -- gutless wonders, they need to step up. This party continues to talk about family unity and all that is so important, the word hypocriscy doesn't describe that more come forward. Is the president taking a risk here or is he trying to speak to the base that got him elected? This is huge Rick. One of the moments that fundamentally changes this. The president is wrong on the policy. Politically it's a really bad move. Keep in mind, he has 85% support among Republicans. A third of Republicans are opposed to this policy. His tactics which he has used so far, blame the Democrats, blame the media, aren't working. Thank you. We turn now to that major flash flooding across the midwest. Severe storms causing major damage forcing rescues like this one in Rockford, Illinois.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.