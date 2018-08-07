Transcript for Trump set to reveal new Supreme Court judge on Monday

major issue is facing the president, who to nominate for that vacancy on the supreme court. The president says he will reve pick Tomo nht in primetime to replace justice Anthony Kennedy. As thesident mighy, this is huge. We're geg hints of who H choice mige as the presi spends the week at his golf club in New Jersey. David wrigs near in berkel heights. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Ipresident S made up his mind, he hasn't told us. He hasn't thekend consulting with trusted advisers. He sees this as one of the most important duties he discharge as president, very much a part of his legac Who's on the short list? Reporter: Among the names the ring are tee federal appealurt judgestwo of whom clerked for justice Kennedy. Thjudge Brett Kavanaugh of the D.C. Circuit, a former bush white houseofficilso a former pro of Ken Starr, key playereestigation that ended in the impeachment of Bill Clinton. Judge raymthledge, a Michigan guy, a hunter, seen as stronggun rights bome say he could be stronger on immigrat there's jge Amy Barrett, the only woman thought to be in consideration, a devout catholic. Shs seven kids including two adopted from H she's only bee the federal bench for a yeappointed president trump. Sh years old, the others in their early 5 ane of them could be on this court for a good, long time. Dan and Paula. Wright reporting from new je. We do have breaking news right now out ofthailand let's pause for a moment S the St of the network can join us. Announcer: This is an ABC news special report. Thailand rescue, race against time. Good morning, I'm danris in York alongside Faris. We're breakinno network programming toiveou the great news that tf the boys fromhat cave in and have been brought out and te alive and they are being brought to the hospital right no Yeah, two of the 12 and the strategy there was to take the weakest boys out first. Matt Gutman is on theund E and, Matt, what can Y tell us abouose two boys that have been rescued alive? Reporter: Well, W know that they're right N INT ambulance on the way to the hosp. We don't know anything Abo aity here just outside that checkpoint behind me. 1,000 yards up THA dir road, I don't know if you can see it the rk, is the entrance to the cave. Those two boys coming out in see ambulances, fspaced a couple of minutes apar a treous frenzy here, especially Amo the reporters, and you can imagine the fng all over this country and across the world as we now K that at leaso of these young Sr players are out of there. Just seconds ago we saw another ambulance goi ino there's now additional hope that perhaps a thirdill be extracted hopefullyy soon. Matt, this is going to take a long time because they're cg out in groups of four. Can youells exactly the protocol here?eporter: Each onethe childrthe young men, is

