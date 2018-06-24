-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with Republican lawmakers on immigration
-
Now Playing: Trump: Media ignores victims of undocumented immigrant crime
-
Now Playing: Protests at the border are growing in Texas
-
Now Playing: Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration at campaign-style rally
-
Now Playing: Officials issue shark warning as sightings rise
-
Now Playing: Officers injured in shooting after confronting suspect
-
Now Playing: Chip and Joanna Gaines announce birth of 5th child
-
Now Playing: Who will be crowned this year's ugliest dog?
-
Now Playing: Severe storms sweeping across the country
-
Now Playing: Women in Saudi Arabia go behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek from red carpet to behind-the-scenes of Radio Disney Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Former Texans cheerleader accuses team of duct-taping her
-
Now Playing: Police dad fired after arresting daughter and boyfriend
-
Now Playing: Sarah Hyland from 'Modern Family' hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Severe storms across the country causing flood
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video reveals new details of deadly Uber self-driving car accident
-
Now Playing: New details emerge about moments leading up to deadly police shooting
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Confusion on the border as lawmakers call for immigration changes