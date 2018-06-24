Transcript for Trump takes on immigration at campaign-style rally

Now to the battle at the border as questions swirl about what will happen to more than 18100 children separated from their parents. Sources tell ABC news Republicans in congress are gearing up for a vote that could impact their futures. ABC's White House correspondent Tara Paul Mary is that the white house with the very latest terror good morning. Good morning wake. Two White House officials coming that the president will be inclined to sign a bill that allows children to stay detention centers for more than twenty days. It's a way for him to keep his hard line on catch and release we'll keeping families together. The vote on that L could be early this week. Rising trump at a rally out west. Saying he inherited the crisis at the border is the same site that Obama had. That bush save site. Same thing. Fact they said look at this side look at president drop look at this picture excuse me. It was too when he fourteen it was President Obama. In a previously recorded interview with former governor Mike Huckabee trump. Once again falsely saying Democrats are to blame then said Democrats fault they refused to sit down and draw an agreement that's good for security and good for everybody. But new legislation could be in the works overnight ABC news learning that Republican lawmakers are preparing a bill. That fix is the president hastily drafted executive order. Sixty years. Hale and White House officials telling ABC news that they're planning to vote on a bill this week. That would eliminate existing court settlement that requires that children be released from detention within twenty days and while the president stands his ground. We need people. That can help us we won a merit based immigration system we need safety of the border we need a woman walls gonna happen. It's gonna happen his staff feeling the heat. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders kicked out of this Virginia restaurant. While like dinner with family and friends the restaurant owner telling the Washington because she kicks her out on moral grounds outside the closed red hen restaurant signs offering thanks and appreciation but not everyone agrees with the restaurant on their FaceBook page many users voice their frustration one user writing. They need to change the name in this place of the red bay get in with more one star ratings in five star ratings. Will be nice to see it close sign in the window soon Sanders sweeting. Last night I was told the owner of red hen in Lexington Virginia to lead because I worked for Potisk. And I politely left her action say far more about her that about me. Former government ethics official Walter Sharpe said that Steris standards may have violated ethics rules with that tweet because she condemned the restaurant with a White House official Twitter account. He said that she may have also violating an endorsement span. All right terror Paul Mary at the White House for us thanks so much.

