Transcript for Twin Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1B

Yes, they have. We turn to the excitement growing for tonight's mega millions drawing. People lining up to buy tickets all across the country hoping to take home the $654 million jackpot, the second biggest mega millions prize ever and gio Benitez is at a store in new York City and gio, do you have your ticket and can you pick me up one, please? Reporter: Listen, more like ten ticket, Michael. Good morning to you. Listen this, is one of two massive jackpots this week. And with so much national frenzy, we could see that jackpot grow even more before tonight's drawing. With less than 16 hours left to get those mega millions tickets people are rushing to stores all across this country hoping for a chance at that big prize. $654 million. And everyone has a dream. I get back from my around the world cruise on one of those megaships because we love to cruise so that would be fun. Reporter: If you win you'd instantly be richer than Mariah Carey, Beyonce, even Elton John, enough to buy 75 Beverly hills mansions like the one Jane fonda just sold. Imagine winning the lottery. Reporter: Big new holes are pretty popular for new lottery winners. HGTV launching a show "My lottery dream home." It just became a reality. Reporter: It's about people who just won the lottery shopping for some amazing new homes. Holy smokes. Reporter: But what happens after the big win and those endless headlines? This couple from Iowa won $202 million back in 2012. We certainly have the ability to have a lot of fun and traveling certainly is a big part of that. Reporter: But they've also given a lot right back to their community. Building a new high school football stadium and giving their town a new grocery store. Seeing the joy and the appreciation and the change it can have on them has been probably the most rewarding thing over the last six years. Reporter: Some good people right there. If you don't win the mega millions tonight don't worry you still have another chance tomorrow with the Powerball talking about $345 million so, guys, good luck. Thank you, gio. And tickets -- I got some Saturday. Well, I'll get some today. I'm heading there myself.

