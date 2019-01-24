-
Now Playing: Millions leave Venezuela to keep their families alive: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Over 1.5 million people flee Venezuela, a country in crisis
-
Now Playing: US diplomats ordered to leave Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Mexican volcano explodes in nighttime eruption
-
Now Playing: Venezuelans swarm the streets to call for president's resignation
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan protests continue as Maduro deemed 'illegitimate'
-
Now Playing: Chinese research icebreaker boat collides with an iceberg in Antarctica
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin in court, Australian Open, icy weather: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Russian military unveils new missile to counter US claims of treaty violation
-
Now Playing: Sleepy sea turtle takes a nap among the coral
-
Now Playing: Passengers brawl midair during a flight to Singapore
-
Now Playing: American accused of being a 'Russian spy'
-
Now Playing: Passengers brawl midair during a flight to Singapore
-
Now Playing: Remembering MLK, a Day of Unity and snow: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Russian judge denies bail for accused U.S. spy Paul Whelan
-
Now Playing: American accused of espionage appears in Moscow court
-
Now Playing: Ex-Marine appears in court in Moscow
-
Now Playing: Cristiano Ronaldo to pay $21 million fine over tax fraud
-
Now Playing: $20 million soccer star aboard missing private plane in English Channel: Police
-
Now Playing: Soccer superstar expected to plead guilty to tax fraud