Transcript for US joins search for soccer players trapped in cave

We move to the breaking news overseas. American and British experts have inscombroed the search for a group of young soccer players in a cave for five days. ABC's Eva pilgrim brings us the latest from London. This is a race against time. That boys soccer team has been trapped in the cave in Thailand for five days. The U.S. Military has been sent in to help. About 30 American search and rescue experts are joining a team of 600 people. The 12 boys ages 11 to 16 and their coach went into that Saturday being trapped after heavy rains clogged the main entrance. Water levels have been rising because of the rain going up overnight by six inches every hour. Now, meanwhile family and friends have been praying near the entrance near where the bikes and backpacks the boys left behind were and rescuers are hoping any way into that cave to get this group out before the water takes hold and they are hoping for a break from this rain to help them get in to be able to do that. We can only hope they found higher ground inside. Thanks. We turn to that stunner at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.