Transcript for Two winners in Saturday's giant Powerball lottery

waking up with champagne wishes and caviar dreams. It's not us. There were two lucky tickets drawn in the power ball lottery overnight. Let's go to Diane Macedo who is at the site where one of those tickets was sold in Harlem. Hey, Diane. Good morning, Eva. After two weeks of rising jackpots we have a power ball winner, two of them. I'm standing in one of those lucky spots where one of those tickets was purchased. The jackpot was about $688 million. That's one of the largest in the game's history. One ticket was sold at this deli in west Harlem, New York. The other was sold in central Iowa. The lump sum is $198 million. That means each of these winners is taking home more than $140 million a piece. Not too shabby. This comes days after the megamillions clocked in a record $1.5 billion jackpot. That ticket was sold in south Carolina. Last night there were two additional winners in Texas and Florida that took home $2 million a piece and 13 people won $1 million each and, guys, none of them was me. Do we know who won in south Carolina? Your home state. They haven't announced it. In South Carolina you don't have actually have to say who you are. I would move into some sort of castle with a moat and then announce. Someone was telling me what they plan to do is tell everyone they needed money when they won and start asking all their friends and family for money and then when they won, nobody would know. That's a good way to do it. Then you know who your real friends are. You've got to have a

