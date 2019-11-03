Woman attempting selfie attacked by jaguar

Officials at an Arizona zoo said the woman was attacked after she crossed over a barrier to take a selfie near the fence of the jaguar's enclosure.
Transcript for Woman attempting selfie attacked by jaguar
Now to a lesson on what not to do at the zoo. An Arizona woman is recovering this morning after crossing over a barrier to get a selfie with a jaguar and it attacked her. Gio Benitez is here with more. Reporter: The woman is going the be okay. Zoo officials say this is what can happen when people don't respect those barrier. Some quick-thinking visitors to the zoo distracting the jaguar. It was an extreme selfie gone very wrong. This woman was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo after zoo officials say she crossed over barrier to take a selfie near the fence of this jaguar's enclosure. The large cat striking her, clawing into her arm. Is the animal secured? Yes. Reporter: The jaguar seen moments after the attack, only reling her after being distracted by a waterer bottle. Oh, my god, I can't believe that just happened. Reporter: Michelle and her son Adam withining the attack and thinking quickly by throwing the bottle. It was the only thing I saw that I could stick huh the cage. She went for it. At that point, all I heard was, pull, pull, etch was saying pull her away from the jaguar's claw. There's boundaries for a reason. We need to respect those we hope sit a learning experience for everybody. Reporter: This morning, the zoo warning guests about staying behind the barriers. When people do not respect the barriers, there's always a chance there could be a problem. Reporter: Zoo officials say the woman has apologized for crossing the barrier. This happened about a year ago because someone else crossed that barrier. You gotta respect it. We say that time and time be careful. A shocking moment on a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

