Transcript for Women Who Run: Why this doctor left her practice to run for Congress

Don't think it will ever ask a weight man and what makes him think he's qualified to run for office. Oh. I pinch friar Miami pediatrician in at the collapse and 10 and I am shifting gears and running for congress in Washington eight different. Oh. Women make up only twin percent conference. And yet we still affect it I will fight for affordable accessible health care for everybody in this country there are no women doctors in congress and I bring anything. Ultimately going to Medicare for all of but I will protect your excellent benefits. I. We are all as families cuts. And about the same things and home care. His counsel in the number one concern here. People are wearing braces Hitler wave coverage people are worried about the cost of prescription drugs. It's really right when he decided it was going to of the eighth the day. And take health care wave from people like me who have a preexisting condition. I don't know why it. A woman doctor for the pre existing conditions type one diabetes could totally take on the ship coming out less stable. I was fifteen when I was diagnosed with heparin navy needs to make a difference and becoming after. Absolutely. These are really really sweet support letters and not in the eighth district but I just point your campaign. Thousand. Dollars. My neck she was diagnosed with heparin that he's in his sixth team. I think you understand what humans go through in a work hard to fight big pharma to bring the cost of frightening to downs affordability. Families need help turning can do it. The biggest criticism that I have heard is that I don't have any. I'm Washington DC at or legislative experience. People are looking for candidates. Who can reflect the district good standup. And fight for them. A lot of times it why is it doctor Wright and the doctor or even live woman running and don't usually say why the man any information like the lawyers' morning in the life differentiating. What we both bring to the table is very important. When I first asked about running for office and when it would entail. I was told well you have to raise a quarter million dollars in two months. And even have to leave your job for a year to run for office. Secondly my husband and we've looked at our finances and we had occasionally go and that's salary for a year. And he's had to go for a few people's. Flying. Because. This is horrified. As a whole family. Enterprise. We have to take back the democratic majority in congress and it's with your help that we're gonna do it I lose and go back to -- community pediatrician. But I'm planning on winning the predators higher I lose. Typically unions couldn't food and learn from Luke ran for congress and so proud to call you are cute as. You go girl. And feeling very optimistic. About what will happen in congress. When we have just leave of women and I am so excited about this district and for all coming in here all this looking. Should make this world better place for our children and for the temptations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.