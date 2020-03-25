Transcript for New York City details statistics of 15K cases of coronavirus

Thank you. Michael? Thank you, robin. We'll bring in Dr. Jennifer Ashton who is joining us from her home, and doc, good morning to you. Jen, New York City released detailed statistics of its 15,000 cases. What numbers jumped out at you? Well, Michael, I listened to that press conference that governor Cuomo gave. Take a look at these numbers from the New York cases to date. At this time, 46% of cases are in a younger age group, ages 18 to 44. 62% of all deaths are in men, and 54% of deaths are in people 75 years of age and older and the trajectory in New York City is concerning. Everyone has been practicing social distancing and we have been talking about it for weeks now. President trump says he wants to open the country hopefully by Easter. Does that make social distancing more urgent in the current situation? Oh, 100%, Michael, and you have to understand that what we're seeing today actually represents something that happened two weeks ago. That's why the steps we take today are so essential, and if you look at this animation, if you imagine one sick person then spreads it to let's say two or three people, if one of those sick people stays home, down the road it has the potential to cut the number of cases almost in half. That's why this is so important. Very important indeed. Now there are reports that some doctors in New York hospitals are giving patients who have covid-19 massive doses of vitamin C. Is there any sign that that helps? Yeah. There's been actually a lot about the use of vitamin C as a treatment in critically ill patients. The data is controversial, and again, it needs more research, but right now this is for a treatment, not prevention. Not prevention. All right, doc. Thank you so much for that, and I'm sure we'll be checking in with you quite a bit. George? Thank you, Michael. Let's bring in Tom Bossert, president trump's former homeland security adviser and let's start out by talking about this new goal set out by the president. This April timeline for getting back to normal. That's his hope and goal. Take us inside the deliberations inside the white house right now as they try to figure out what kind of data could justify that notably the science advisers have not says right now that's something that can be done. Kbrae, George. The lesson of Easter is one of resurrection, but it's preceded by a lot of dispair and death. I was struck more by Dr. Fauci yesterday asking us to examine the feasibility of what we want to do. That was a good phrase. The president wants to do this, but I'm not sure we have the resources to do it in a careful way without introducing second wave infections in places like New York and now very troublingly, New Orleans. We heard governor Cuomo say, what's happening in New York is a bullet train heading for the rest of the country, and that's what a lot of. Are thinking. What we're seeing, is what the rest of the country could face later. Yeah, George. Unfortunately, and this is always hard to wrap our minds around. The numbers we see in new Orleans are about to experience that exponential growth, and that will overwhelm their hospital systems as well. I'm worried about New York in the thrust of this overwhelming growth, but I am now very worried that as that governor Cuomo in New York is worried about resource, other governors with legitimate competing leads are going to surface first, in Louisiana, California and elsewhere, and so on. The governors are in control of what happens in their states. They are, but George, that's the whole function of FEMA here to try to helped a adjudicate people. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.