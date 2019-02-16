Now Playing: How to prevent suffering from burnout

Now Playing: Everything you need to start Whole30 in 2019

Now Playing: New study reveals quality sleep helps prevent heart diseases

Now Playing: CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to ground turkey spreads to 41 states

Now Playing: CDC: Flu vaccine is 47 percent effective

Now Playing: Hospital heart patients spread the love

Now Playing: 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot tries to find the family of his heart donor

Now Playing: Why dark chocolate is better for your health

Now Playing: Michael Strahan embraces his inner yogi

Now Playing: Fitness influencer apologizes after flood of customers call her programs a scam

Now Playing: How the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body

Now Playing: What are PFAS?

Now Playing: Michael and Sara's third co-host, Nikki Green

Now Playing: Breast cancer survivor shares cautionary tale about thermography

Now Playing: Grab your partner and try this Valentine's Day couples workout

Now Playing: Prince William encourages dialogue about mental health issues

Now Playing: Some employers offer fertility benefits to cover the cost of IVF

Now Playing: How antibiotics mess with your gut

Now Playing: FDA issues new warnings on breast implants