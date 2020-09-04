Transcript for Coronavirus crisis causes families to struggle to put food on the table

As the economic effects of the Kobe nineteen crisis intensified in families struggle just to put food on their tables. Food banks are working really hard to meet the growing demands and as communities around the country are also stepping up. Here to talk more about that is CEO of greater Cleveland food bank Christen wars thank you so much for being with us and Chris and I know you open up your director of food bank. Just last week and you saw 6000. People in four hours today is your second drive through distribution. What are you anticipating. We already worked out pre register certain we're link certain I doubt that we just triple. Is starting. That's incredible and I know this is also a pretty. Significant facts you said 13 of the people who came through had never sought food from a bank before so. What are some tips for helping people get the food they need it's it's a difficult painted to accept help sometimes but they need to know how to do it. You know eat it can be Berry are asked for her not yet we're working to get the not it's not that we are here but here across the country out our partner to be. Hate and people are sinners and we didn't staged a neighborhood with. Our yards right through it not Jerry. And and these food banks as you know have been essential in helping local families survive one man who is greatly appreciative is army that. Charlie pep in Rivera who is joining us now via Skype from Cleveland. Charlie I want to say welcome to you you have six kids. Four who currently live with you can you tell us how the greater Cleveland food bank has helped you and your family. While. Big U we're having me here more than under any seats at its bank is Ali. They agree foods like table. Like and that may get to one of their locations they come to my house had really britney's food. Be not only that but the coal we. Once he got wild and see how our might do doing so that got. That integral and how are you when your family doing right now Charlie. We are doing good army we have just rolls on me society you know wait four years in the army are. It was not it was not easy got shot bell helicopter PTAs feet. Thirteen surgeries. So it's hard sometimes. But we're it would bank. Oh and our society. They made it easy for me. Well we're certainly happy tube to be on your site and I know Kristen and her team are happy to help someone. Who is so deserving like you in your Kelly thank you for your service and we're wishing you and your family the very best Charlie Crist and want to thank he was law for all you're doing. For your communion Daryn Cleveland thank you both.

