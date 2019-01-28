Transcript for This device could lead to better breathing

Your nose is a vital piece of your anatomy. Yet most of this ignored until we get hit with a cold and then it's our own worst enemy. Putting us at war with congestion runny nose and difficulty breathing. But cold will taper off after a while but some people suffer chronic nose reading problems like sinus infections and snoring. Now a new invention by a group of college students could help millions of people breathe easy. Inside so I am old. This is on that I experienced personally. I kind of doubt that my entire life. Clay Andrews a student at Johns Hopkins University is talking about having a common condition called nasal airway obstruction which is kind of medical racist idiot difficulty turning to your notes due to an anatomical conditions whether it's deviated sell them pats have narrow or have we. He's a cartilage it's something millions of people suffer from every game. And surgery or breathing needs don't always provide relief. At first I came to our attention in the undergraduate nineteen program at Hopkins where all our medical engineering programs. And that Hudgens introduced trust by Patrick Byrne Houston director of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery he's hinting at or near and present for a specialist. This is a messy scene. In his practice for over twenty years since this is coming to him knocking of the grief to their nose and injuries along with other undergraduates at Johns Hopkins have created device that acts like an internal breathing strip to help people breathe better and also snore less. The device is called assist he NT it's a small reusable green that fits into the nostrils to open it up for a clear airway passage. It's inserted and removed easily by the user with a little pair of forces. It's tiny but can survive sneezing vigorous exercise ended good hard snort. The device is essentially designed to be worn up to 24 hours you can warning more than twice for hours. But SA cut point for our mark you were taken out and warm soapy water. There's no kind of special cleaning solution but one of our you can design criteria was making it as an offensive to your life as possible as he wanted to buy some predict it got to show. He's immediately and use every day kind of had it fit nicely entertaining team. As such attacks have widespread appeal whether you are just us or whether you have nasal obstruction that affects you 24/7 dreamliner Holyfield's every parent knows. Or whether you're an athlete I'm looking for a competitive edge there's so many people who are wouldn't get their hands on this. The invention won a 101000 dollar levels and MIT student prize for best product in a consumer technology category. The prizes awarded to young inventors around the country. Fingers in the team are still testing the device with a goal of selling it online after completing clinical trials. This is inside signs. In science and I. You in doing this news Wallace on the planet social media. Howard I didn't yeah. Speed collision is under an.

