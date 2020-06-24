Transcript for Idaho governor talks statewide ‘return to work’ bonus

on Monday, California, Texas and Idaho saw record daily highs in new covid-19 cases. With Idaho confirming 492 new positive tests. That state's highest daily increase since April on Monday. Here with us is governor of Idaho, Brad little. You have actually the Boise area, your most populous area took a step back this morning, had to regress and some things are having to close again because of the cases. Sir, what happened there? Well, we're trying to stay ahead of this and, as most of the states, we had a call, the governors with the vice president Monday, most of the states, it's among our young population. We got a lot of hospital capacity, we're one of only two states without any infection at all in our incarcerated population. Our long-term care facilities are in the top 10%. We're getting our arms around it. But that young population, we've got 100% of all businesses open, and we're just seeing a lot of spread as a result of the bars being open. To be blunt about it. You don't see a wider, second shutdown for the state necessarily in the works for you guys? We got 44 counties in Idaho, and nine of them we have no confirmed cases, and so because you've got a problem in one area, we shouldn't have to penalize those other areas. I put some statewide criterium in place because we didn't have enough hospital capacity. Now, working with our federal partners, we've got enough ppe, personal protection equipment, we've increased hospital capacity, we just know a lot more -- we got a lot more testing and a lot more tracing. We're ramping all that up. So our ability to handle it is much better than it was a hundred days ago. And getting people back to work. You put a plan in place. You want to set aside $100 million federal stimulus money to give people bonus to go back to work if you're full-time, $750 if you're part-time. Do you think you'll have a hard time in your state getting people to get back to work because for many of them they're making more money in unemployment than they were actually working full time? We believe in the value of work of employment of people being employed, rather than being on some kind of government benefits. We put this program in place to compensate for the other program. In an ideal world you would haven't to do that. But this is not an ideal world. Not an ideal time. With consultation with the business community and legislators and other groups who said we need to put this program in to compensate for the federal program. I know that the white house and some of the other states are working on the program we have here in Idaho. Governor little, I assure, people all over the country certainly rooting for you as we see your cases go up. We went through it here in new York. We hope you get things under control and the spread slows down there. Thank you. Stay safe. All right, there's a lot more ahead here on "What you need to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.