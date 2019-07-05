Transcript for Measles outbreak grows, spreads throughout US

I've been keeping you updated on the measles outbreak in it's it's one of those situations where you're not affected by it. You may be you may have trouble believing that it's actually happening but it is their sixty new cases that were reported. Just in the last weeks I wanna go to Adrian anchored in Los Angeles with more Adrian. Hey Kimberly were here in Los Angeles at the grove and this is just one. At several locations where highly contagious measles patients were out and about with shoppers that those were dining. Health officials are very concerned that there are other folks who might have contracted the illness that is why they continue to call this measles outbreak. As a cause for concern a cause for alarm especially. For the parents of young children we talked to moms who have children under the age of six months old were too young to be vaccinated. And while they say they try to take certain precautions. There's no way with their busy schedules and other children that they can remain in isolation. While they have a child who is too young to be vaccinated and get the measles vaccine. Now we do know this if you are somebody who was traveling internationally this is of heightens concern because there are other countries where measles is very common. Especially during this time of year so you wanna check with the country that you're traveling to and you want to see if they are under a measles outbreak as well and consider whether or not should be taking. You're young children under the age of five to that country a traveling internationally. But again this is part of the nationwide outbreak. Over 700 cases in 23 states Pennsylvania now added to that list there are eight confirmed cases of the measles. Right here in Los Angeles county according to the department of public health. Of the CDC director saying that it is wise for you to consider getting your babies vaccinated early that's before they turn when you're sold between the ages of six and twelve months. I'm Adrian bickered in Los Angeles you're watching ABC news lives. All right Adrian thank you so much pretty terrifying there that. Those cases are rising.

