Nike debuts Air Zoom Pulse sneakers for nurses, doctors, and home health providers

More
These sneakers are laceless, easy to slip on and they also have an elastic strap for flexibility and comfort.
0:17 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nike debuts Air Zoom Pulse sneakers for nurses, doctors, and home health providers
Soriano just how hard nurses and medical professionals work there unsung heroes and now Nike is designing a new sneakers just for them. It comes with a special more durable soul it's also waste less and easier to slip on that he says it found many nurses walk up to four miles during a single shift.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"These sneakers are laceless, easy to slip on and they also have an elastic strap for flexibility and comfort.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"67039316","title":"Nike debuts Air Zoom Pulse sneakers for nurses, doctors, and home health providers","url":"/Health/video/nike-debuts-air-zoom-pulse-sneakers-nurses-doctors-67039316"}