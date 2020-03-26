Transcript for The new normal: how to get work done and maintain our sanity

Amidst the pandemic tens of millions of us are now trying to work from home but. As we all know this can be incredibly tricky especially if you're locked down with your family you might loved them but they're not always easy to work with it NBC's Dan Harris hasn't thought how how we can actually get some work done. And maintain our sanity. In these circumcised that is either putting my child up for adoption and it hasn't happened we're guessing no and actually funny enough speaking on Europe little what we actually have some video I think and he's trying to. Work have a video conference. And your son's invading the phone call and yes there you go. How are you managing to get things done. While you're living with your family especially have not once around with. This is me on a conference call with but to people but to colleagues and my son keeps invading the space and he's like who's talking now. Can cast a question about person isn't like you that yes he's just as annoying as static. Apple not falling far from the tree a habit to look let's be honest about it it's difficult to work at home a mean we I live in New York City in a small apartment and there are some bunch of us in there and I don't think we should sugar coated although I have been able to get addicted decent amount done. With some that sentiment shared Ari you've got into missiles go through that in the first one is. Set boundaries OK so I've been talking a lot of experts about this is really important have a very clear schedule around the house so everybody knows what they're doing when. And then clear boundaries you might be able to carve out. Corn depends a larger living spaces if you don't have a large run I don't get a carve out a corner of the living room as I've done that this is. Daddy's area you cannot invade my space during these hours. He sometimes listens to that sometimes yes sometimes is better than never race second tip limit distractions okay so it's distracting enough to have your family around. Let's try to limit distractions like email and social media and YouTube when we're doing something where we need to be focused. There are a whole series of apps that you can download that will help you do this the other thing is just turn the notification stuff on phony your computer that's certainly helps because you know there are not means you can watch them later re stupid but. Third tip I like this one. Give yourself a break its. This is the most important tip I'm gonna give you because you're in lesser saint you're gonna lose your temper. You're gonna get distracted if desist and we have to accept that that's were in a new normal that is really deeply abnormal. And I think giving yourself a break is the only way to survive here also maybe even give and giving. The other people in your home outbreak have been working on not as well yes I nannies incredibly important right haters you need to understand they're just they're living through the same then you're living through. And there I heard a great expression from an from meditation teacher the other day. When your fighting with your partner it's like your boat pulling on a rope sometimes get a drop the rope yeah exactly I agree with that. Fourth tip on a surprising for a guy who writes books for a living about meditation you say. Cement tape guild and allowed to act obviously as is because I've invested much of time evangelizing on behalf of this practice with a lot of science to show that this can help. In exactly the ways we need help right now he can help you focus it's been shown to change the parts of the brain that are associated with attention regulation. He can help you stay calm it's been shown to change the parts that brings us he was stress. This is what we need right now you don't have to it's not you have to join a group Peter not. Where special outfits you know I have to sit in a funny position this is a symbol scientifically validated. Secular exercise for the brain. I love it Dan Harris as always thank you are coming out of seclusion joining us into.

