Top medical breakthroughs of 2023

From the first-ever RSV vaccines to the first drug approved to treat Alzheimer's disease, here are seven of the biggest medical breakthroughs in 2023.

December 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live