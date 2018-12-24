Transcript for Nearly 300 people dead after massive tsunami in Indonesia

We begin with a frantic search for more survivors that's under way in Indonesia the natural disaster was caused by a volcanic eruption. Resort communities filled with holiday vacationers were hit by a massive tidal wave with out warning. The eruption had sent. Tens of rocks and dirt sliding into the ocean. Nearly 300 people are known dead including members of this fans of the wave hitting us they performed onstage Indonesian army and other rescue workers are now digging through the rubble and officials feared the death toll rise. CBC's start holding her as more. The tsunami crashing into the Indonesian coast line at night without warning and with devastating affects. Homes and hotels and washed off their foundations these rooms. Rick it was studying. Just completely destroyed Australian journalist David lips and spent the day touring the devastation. You're not seeing some villages that had been destroyed. Out costs swept around tossed around like cool simulation. And buildings. Are demolished. By this urgency. People now searching for missing loved ones rescue is sifting through the debris. This young boy pulled from the rubble being trapped for twelve hours. Lead vocalist of a popular Indonesian ban that was performing when the wave hit now asking for prayers several band members were killed his wife missing. The tsunami likely triggered by an underwater landslides. After the child of Crocker tell a volcano erupted. Fiery explosions could be seen from miles tsunami hitting just 24 minutes later. Indonesia does not have a warning system to detect tsunamis caused by volcanic activity the systems rely on detecting earthquakes. Normally you have an earthquake there's a warning could put an earthquake in this case that was there with quite so there is riddled with could've been done in this case and it's just a tragic. Sought to make sure. Leno fear continuing eruptions that caused more tsunami. Villages and towns that being deserted because people Thea bit that mix tsunami could be a long Hawaii to Ariel holding. ABC news New York.

