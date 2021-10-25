ABC NEWS LIVE: CDC approves Pfizer booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds

Plus, Daunte Wright’s girlfriend takes the stand in the trial of Kim Potter and the funeral for former Sen. Bob Dole is held at Washington National Cathedral.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live