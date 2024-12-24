Advocacy group working to find Americans missing in Syria

Mouaz Moustafa, the executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, provides an update on the work being done to find missing Americans in Syria.

December 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live