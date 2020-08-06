Aerial footage shows shark swimming near scene of shark attack

Aerial footage shows shark swimming off the coast of Australia where a 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed over the weekend.
1:13 | 06/08/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Aerial footage shows shark swimming near scene of shark attack
