After the front lines Ukraine soldiers take a break from war to return to their lives

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the toll of the war in Ukraine, meeting soldiers who have momentarily left their positions on the front lines to return home to mourn and see their loved ones.

May 16, 2023

