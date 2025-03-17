Australian teen runs 200-meter dash in under 20 seconds

Australian teenager Gout Gout blew away the competition in the 200 meters, setting a wind-assisted time of 19.98 seconds, and set the fastest time in the world this year in the same heats.

March 17, 2025

