Sea turtles rescued in Texas close to returning to ocean “World News Tonight” shares an update on the thousands of cold-stunned turtles who were rescued from freezing temperatures in Texas last week. They are nearing release back into the wild.

Turtles released back into the ocean after winter storm in Texas Dozens of sea turtles were left cold-stunned after the winter storm in Texas. On February 22, these sea turtles were released off Port Aransas in the Gulf of Mexico.