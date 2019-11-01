-
Now Playing: Inside a reptile cafe in Cambodia
-
Now Playing: Elephants rescued from bomb crater dating back to Vietnam War
-
Now Playing: The Gift of Education
-
Now Playing: A Friendly Snake
-
Now Playing: Cambodian refugees deported back to nation 40 years after Khmer Rouge genocide
-
Now Playing: Nudist restaurant is closing its doors
-
Now Playing: US starts withdrawing from Syria amid policy confusion, official says
-
Now Playing: Epiphany celebrations, an Elvis Festival: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: South Korean president optimistic on progress toward denuclearization
-
Now Playing: Family of pigs digs path in the snow
-
Now Playing: US military begins withdrawing troops from Syria
-
Now Playing: Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated
-
Now Playing: Latest on Ronaldo rape investigation
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of passengers sickened on Royal Caribbean ship
-
Now Playing: $10M ransom for wife of Norwegian millionaire
-
Now Playing: Houthi drone targets Yemeni military commanders
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle backs four charities
-
Now Playing: An Elvis train, Congo elections and a Dakar rally wipeout: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's 1st patronages as a member of the royal family announced
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit