2 cargo ships collide in the Mediterranean Sea

Two cargo ships collided in the Mediterranean Sea, north of Corsica, France. One ship pierced a hole in the hull of the other, which caused a fuel spill that spread at least 12.5 miles.
0:49 | 10/08/18

