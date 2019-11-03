Transcript for Carriers ground Boeing 737 Max 8 after crash

With debris scattered over the still smoldering crater. A search for answers why do you Ethiopian airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take off. Killing all 157. People including eight Americans on board. The Boeing 737 Max eight took off from the Ethiopian capital headed for Kenya. The aircraft barely climbing past a thousand feet this airplane was at a control right after leaving the ground airplanes actually corpus thing. Climbing descending never really getting very high off the ground just six minutes after takeoff the flight stopped transmitting data. It's the second crash for this new Boeing plane and a few months raising questions about whether it's good to fly. This is the question the flying public has a right to ask are there similarities in this crash is our problem was airplane. Some countries like China and Indonesia that operate the Mac states have grounded them. American operators are keeping their Mac seats running for now Boeing releasing a statement today saying in part that safety is their number one priority. And that they do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators at the crash site. A somber task. Forensic teams combing the site. They are looking for fragments of the plane and all sir I have to say they are collecting. Body parts as well among the victims were nineteen aid workers from the UN. And it Georgetown law student Cedric Asia Fuqua on his way home to Nairobi. Investigators did find the two black boxes at the crash site and that will be crucial in determining whether this crash was due to pilot error. Or if there's a flaw in this new line of Boeing aircraft's US investigators are expected at the site on Tuesday. We'll read ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.