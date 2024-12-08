Celebrations erupt in Syria in wake of Assad regime's fall

ABC News' MaryAlice Parks and Patrick Reevell join ABC News Live to discuss the latest developments from Syria.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live