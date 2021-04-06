-
Now Playing: Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environment
-
Now Playing: National Geographic magazine puts spotlight on world’s oceans
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows sinking ship
-
Now Playing: Daredevil speed flyers race down mountain
-
Now Playing: Chef Maria Loi shows ‘GMA’ how to grill chicken the Greek way
-
Now Playing: A look at Venice as Italy starts to reopen
-
Now Playing: New high-tech ‘flying’ boat could help save Venice’s iconic canals
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Offense is outpacing defense’ on hacking threats, expert says
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: Fire tornado forms during firefighter training session
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US ships 1st donated vaccine doses to nations in need
-
Now Playing: 1st US-donated vaccine doses expected to arrive in South Korea soon
-
Now Playing: Cyberattacks raise questions over what American institutions could be at risk
-
Now Playing: Israeli politics, Colombians protest and a hunger strike: World in Photos, June 3
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New details in wave of cyberattacks targeting the US
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Wave of cyberattacks target US infrastructure
-
Now Playing: Opponents of Israel’s Netanyahu reach coalition deal
-
Now Playing: Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 underway