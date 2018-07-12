Transcript for France braces for violence ahead of protest threats

I'm Dave Ullman full ABC news in Paris and this. Is what Christmas looks like in the French capital some of the Lovelace famous doors on one of the love most famous streets. Boarded up tail on this Albany to anything in response to them massive protests that have been taking place in this country really. Unprecedented. What is meant is that some all of France's most famous. The landmarks and I'll going to be closed for the weekend the Eiffel Tower noodle shops and restaurants up and down hand it's only day. Meg going to be clay is because people off not worried about just what might happen this weekend eight. Thousands of police a going to be deployed. Onto Paris's street and for the first time. Allman trucks with wall to Canon. That is how I can send people off about wall might just happen here now these yellow vest protests. That cold. And not just happening in and packed the happening all over France and originate out in response to walk a high. Rise in. Fuel tax they have become. So much more than not yes on a case are involved but. Really this speaks to a much bigger crisis period from everyday people people from all walks of life a consent. Because they just call make ends meet anymore. I'm also angry that a president who monument my call. For them is totally out of touch fronts. Is bracing itself. James Newman ABC news and Paris.

