-
Now Playing: Women and girls gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Senator hopes Congress takes bipartisan action following San Jose shooting
-
Now Playing: Message from woman's alleged rapist sparks new push for justice 8 years later
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: A lifesaving organ donation bridges the divide in Israel
-
Now Playing: Microsoft announces cyberattack on US international aid agency
-
Now Playing: Investigators release new details in San Jose mass shooting
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: George Floyd memorial, cease-fire, commencement: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Top general in Middle East reassessing US position in region
-
Now Playing: Elephants migrate through Chinese city
-
Now Playing: Family donates organs of man killed in Israel-Palestine conflict
-
Now Playing: Commencement hat toss, California drought, spiral galaxy: World in Photos, May 27
-
Now Playing: Man charged after Land Cruiser hits, flips police car
-
Now Playing: Bobtail squid burrows under sand
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes intelligence agencies on COVID origins
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Costly ransomware attacks hits businesses, cities
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 26, 2021