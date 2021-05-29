French feminist collective uses baguettes to fight domestic violence

More
The French feminist group #NousToutes -- the equivalent of #MeToo in France -- is leading an awareness campaign called "Baguettes against domestic violence."
1:34 | 05/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French feminist collective uses baguettes to fight domestic violence
And dignity that it right back up again and it is easier on Wednesday night and it's. Andy innocence in advance on the. I'm. Okay. On the impact more than one million Hanson that we can again. So it's very the action. And we have every land of the success of its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"The French feminist group #NousToutes -- the equivalent of #MeToo in France -- is leading an awareness campaign called \"Baguettes against domestic violence.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77980045","title":"French feminist collective uses baguettes to fight domestic violence","url":"/International/video/french-feminist-collective-baguettes-fight-domestic-violence-77980045"}