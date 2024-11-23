Hostage killed in northern Gaza, Hamas says

Hamas has released a statement announcing that a female hostage being held in Gaza was killed in recent weeks, and a second hostage was injured. ABC News’ Lama Hasa reports.

November 23, 2024

