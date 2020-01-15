Ice crystals form on frozen bubble

More
The Sub-zero chill in Alberta, Canada causes ice crystals to form on this frozen bubble.
3:00 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ice crystals form on frozen bubble
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The Sub-zero chill in Alberta, Canada causes ice crystals to form on this frozen bubble.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68294520","title":"Ice crystals form on frozen bubble","url":"/International/video/ice-crystals-form-frozen-bubble-68294520"}