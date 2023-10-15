IDF says Iron Dome intercepting more rocket attacks than ever before

ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett says Israeli officials said the Iron Dome has intercepted more than 6,000 rockets in the past week alone.

October 15, 2023

