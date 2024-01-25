Israeli forces bombard Gaza's main southern city

Residents in Gaza said the region's main southern city, Khan Younis, is now surrounded by Israeli forces and under almost non-stop fire, as Israel tries to take out Hamas' stronghold in the south.

January 25, 2024

