Transcript for Zoo's famous gay penguins celebrate Pride

Well two brits are celebrating pride month all decked out entails penguins Ronnie and Reggie are billed as London zoo's most famous gave residents. They're going viral thanks so this prose with this banner that reads some penguins are gate get over it. Ronnie Reggie have been together for five years they're also parents in 2015 they adopted an egg that was abandoned by another couple. Well Ronnie Reggie still going strong a beautiful family there mysterious big weekend here in New York City. This major city hosting world pride and so we say happy prior to everyone celebrating yes across the globe. And the parade can be watched on ABC news slide you can watch it live yeah definitely there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.