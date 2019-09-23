Transcript for Louisiana man dies during underwater proposal

We are back now with the mayor's proposal that turned tragic a Louisiana man has died after asking his girlfriend and Marion. He popped the question underwater. It's fiance is now sharing video of the proposal. And the moment it went horribly wrong. This morning the chance for a lifelong memory and turning trying. Stephen Weber and his girlfriend could reach Antoine were on vacation off the coast of East Africa state at this resort that features an underwater room. Hey Hugh Allen. And under moron and a little luck. Video assured by Antoine who was inside at the time she is Weber Al cy one of the rooms windows thirty feet under water. Holding a hand written sign that read. I can't hold my breath warm enough to tell you everything I love a value. Will you please be my wife. That's when something went wrong Weber swarms away he never resurfaces. Presumably drowning. Antoine writing in an emotional FaceBook posts you never emerge from those steps so you never got to hear my answer yes. Yes a million times yes I will Miree you super bright intelligent. Loving. Why is friends and family say Weber was a selfless giving person. That smile never stops. But he's the kind of guy that when he walks into the room. He's going in the it's like the ripple effect did it make you feel. Very happy to me around them the resort calls Webber's death a tragic accident scene authorities in Tanzania are now investigate. So sat there at the State Department confirmed a US tourist died in Tanzania we gave no further details.

