Miracle in Thailand as rescuers find 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in cave

More
Twelve boys and their soccer coach were found alive in cave in Thailand.
8:13 | 07/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miracle in Thailand as rescuers find 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in cave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56318820,"title":"Miracle in Thailand as rescuers find 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in cave","duration":"8:13","description":"Twelve boys and their soccer coach were found alive in cave in Thailand. ","url":"/International/video/miracle-thailand-rescuers-find-12-boys-soccer-coach-56318820","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.