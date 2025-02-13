Potential peace talks come with ‘a lot of emotions’ for Ukraine

Author and journalist Illia Ponomarenko says there is “a lot of uncertainty from the Ukrainian side.”

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live