Russia's COVID-19 cases skyrocket

More
Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed significant lockdown measures in Moscow, the epicenter of the outbreak.
4:12 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia's COVID-19 cases skyrocket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:12","description":"Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed significant lockdown measures in Moscow, the epicenter of the outbreak. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69948328","title":"Russia's COVID-19 cases skyrocket","url":"/International/video/russias-covid-19-cases-skyrocket-69948328"}