Transcript for Sean Connery, original James Bond actor, dies at 90

Yeah for many Sean Connery was the definitive James Bond tough suave and sexy. He played a sophisticated spy with each. The movies were box office gold but after six bond films Connery was tired of the tuxedo. He left his Alter ego opting instead to take on more complex roles and an abacus commemorative hooded. He played Robin Hood a tribal leader and the man who would be team. However you meet people I'm talking you're stuck. For two juveniles and at the age of 53 he even played James Bond one more time. Harvest what about. Selecting things that I found there were interest thing and stimulating she is for sure there's an audience would follow that. They did as Connery got older he got better in 1998 he won an Oscar for playing a tough Irish cop in the untouchables. Here we go. He pollution. Pupils would essentially used hospital and use them and should. Connery was honored at the Kennedy Center and knighted by the queen. He was a critic wrote simultaneously. Rugged and gentle tough and almost tender. Agree to a column branch. We sailor Turkish. Connery could be funny to. Perform so far. As he aged he often shared the screen with younger stars but they did not steal the show. Maybe I'm loosen restrictions. Not a chance he was after all Sean Connery. San extraordinary gentlemen in a league of his own. Brady hit ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.