-
Now Playing: New safety measures at Shanghai Disneyland as park reopens amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: France reopens some businesses, schools as other countries battle new cases
-
Now Playing: France reopens after 2 months of strict lockdown
-
Now Playing: Sea lion enjoys walk through empty Sydney zoo
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Belgian chefs lay down jackets to protest
-
Now Playing: Red Arrows pay tribute on 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth gives speech marking 75th anniversary of VE Day
-
Now Playing: Stay-at-home protests, front-liners honored: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: Endangered seahorses released into the sea
-
Now Playing: Wildfires spread through fields in Siberia
-
Now Playing: Chemical gas leak in India, an empty graduation, cuddly owls: World in Photos, May 7
-
Now Playing: Dutch restaurant tries out glass cabins for dining amid COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Jerusalem Zoo introduces lion cubs to public
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 mutations could play key role in race to find vaccine
-
Now Playing: Growing concerns for sick children during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Riding in a Lamborghini, NYC subway shutdown, baseball fans: World in Photos, May 6
-
Now Playing: National Geographic commemorates anniversary of end of World War II
-
Now Playing: Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday