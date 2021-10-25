'Squid Game' doll pops up in park

&ldquo;Squid Game&rdquo; fans, including dogs in costume, flocked to a park in Seoul after a doll featured in the global hit show popped up there.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live