Now Playing: South Koreans excited amid cross-border reunions with relatives in the North

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment Italian bridge collapses

Now Playing: Little League World Series, lightning and whirlwinds: World in Photos, Aug. 20

Now Playing: Pope Francis addresses sexual abuse report

Now Playing: New Zealand politician bikes to hospital to give birth

Now Playing: Spanish police shoot man dead in suspected terror attack

Now Playing: New update on controversial ICE arrest in San Bernardino

Now Playing: Long lost sisters reunite through shared history and DNA test results

Now Playing: Massive evacuation in India as historic flooding leaves hundreds dead

Now Playing: Worst flooding in a century kills more than 300 in India: Reports

Now Playing: Fires burn, pigs fly and Puerto Rico regains power: World in Photos

Now Playing: Footage shows moment police officer is hit by colleague's van

Now Playing: Vatican breaks silence after Catholic church scandal

Now Playing: Record number of Venezuelans flee harsh conditions at home

Now Playing: Vehicles cross bridge surrounded by rushing floodwaters

Now Playing: Doctor to Queen Elizabeth II killed by truck while riding bike

Now Playing: Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests

Now Playing: Brussels rolls out stunning flower carpet

Now Playing: The Milky Way, a flower carpet and a spider monkey baby: World in Photos