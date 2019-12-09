Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby military base

More
Blasts at an ammunition depot showered the surrounding area with debris and unexploded ordnance after a fire broke out on the base in Catalkoy, west of the town of Kyrenia.
0:42 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby military base
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Blasts at an ammunition depot showered the surrounding area with debris and unexploded ordnance after a fire broke out on the base in Catalkoy, west of the town of Kyrenia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65563969","title":"Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby military base","url":"/International/video/tourists-cyprus-run-explosions-nearby-military-base-65563969"}