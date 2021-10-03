-
Now Playing: Car crashes into outdoor dining area in New York City
-
Now Playing: Authorities retrieve data from car in Tiger Woods crash
-
Now Playing: 13 killed in California highway collision
-
Now Playing: Dramatic footage shows bear chasing skiers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 09, 2021
-
Now Playing: TV viewers find escape with ‘All Creatures Great and Small’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Violence against women ‘remains devastatingly pervasive'
-
Now Playing: Royals expert: Queen put in ‘difficult position’ by blockbuster interview
-
Now Playing: Increase of unaccompanied migrant children at the border
-
Now Playing: Queen breaks silence, responds to claims of racism
-
Now Playing: Prince Charles makes 1st public appearance since Meghan and Harry interview
-
Now Playing: Fake heiress who scammed NY elite speaks out after prison release
-
Now Playing: Myanmar, Silent March for Justice and COVID-19: World in Photos, March 9
-
Now Playing: Piers Morgan storms off from Meghan Markle discussion
-
Now Playing: Buckingham Palace issues statement on Prince Harry, Meghan interview
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview rocks royal family
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis visits Iraq, International Women’s Day: World in Photos; March 8, 2021