Train hits a gas-powered bus stopped on the tracks

More
Dramatic bystander video shows a train slamming into an empty bus, causing it to derail in Sweden.
1:02 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Train hits a gas-powered bus stopped on the tracks
And that was memo that was memo that. Yeah. Syria and Israel this memo that this memo that. Through an area. It's almost 93. Many people into the photo. I have children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Dramatic bystander video shows a train slamming into an empty bus, causing it to derail in Sweden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76364444","title":"Train hits a gas-powered bus stopped on the tracks","url":"/International/video/train-hits-gas-powered-bus-stopped-tracks-76364444"}