Transcript for Trump soon arrives in Brussels for NATO summit

I am ABC's Karen Travers in Brussels Belgium president trying to meet on Friday with British prime minister to reach them away from its aping. Somewhat of a revolt over her plans for Brack that. The president said that the UK right now ending quote turmoil asked if he thought that the British prime ministers should. Eight in that position the president said then apprehended decide it's up to the British people to decide. But did say though he had not spoken to juries and may since her foreign secretary Boris Johnson stepped down from that position on Monday. President said he's very good friends with Johnson and that he is that very thing. Supportive him and that her. He'll talk to Boris Johnson when he's in the UK at the end of this week. But the statement that some in Britain are saying could add to what is already a very chaotic political situation. I'm Karen Travers traveling in Brussels Belgium you're watching ABC news.

