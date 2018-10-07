-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Brussels for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Trump, Merkel discuss North Korea, Iran, NATO and more
-
Now Playing: Who's paying their fair share to NATO according to Trump?
-
Now Playing: Triumph in Thailand: A story through images
-
Now Playing: Trump soon arrives in Brussels for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Belgians pay more attention to World Cup than politics
-
Now Playing: Head soccer coach says he didn't know team would travel into the Thailand cave
-
Now Playing: Brussels prepares for NATO conference, World Cup semi-final
-
Now Playing: All 12 boys and their coach rescued from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: Final push to rescue Thai soccer players and coach
-
Now Playing: All 12 boys and coach successfully rescued from Thailand cave
-
Now Playing: Helicopter pilot records himself dangling above volcano
-
Now Playing: How did soccer players survive in Thai cave?
-
Now Playing: New details on health of boys rescued from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: All 12 boys, coach rescued from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: US tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Historic floods pose daunting task as dozens die
-
Now Playing: New tension between North Korea and President Trump
-
Now Playing: The deadline to reunite immigrant children edging closer