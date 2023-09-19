Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses United Nations General Assembly

With Russia’s top diplomat just feet away, Zelenskyy condemned Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and called for the assembly's continued support of Ukraine.

September 19, 2023

